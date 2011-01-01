DaysDays
Yum Cha Bubble Tea, was founded by family members. Their passion for bubble tea encouraged them to find the best way of sharing bubble tea and its many delights with their family, friends, neighbors and their community. Their grandmother used to teach them "Share what is good and goodness will spread."
At Yum Cha Bubble Tea, we believe that the best bubble tea starts with the best ingredients. That's why we use only the freshest fruits and the highest quality teas in all of our drinks. We also offer a variety of options to accommodate all dietary needs.
We are proud to be a part of the local community and love seeing our customers come together over a shared love of bubble tea. We also believe in giving back and regularly support local charities and organizations.
